Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLPX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $961.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.45. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,674,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 4,899,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,239,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,112,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 468,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,076,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 268,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

