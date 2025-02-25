Tenret Co LLC Purchases 6,950 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tenret Co LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

