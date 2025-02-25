The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

The Shyft Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

SHYF stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.88 million, a P/E ratio of -117.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHYF. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

