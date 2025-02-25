Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $40,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $39,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $9,341,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Down 0.4 %

NVR stock opened at $7,068.96 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7,015.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7,930.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,768.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

