Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $164.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $108.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 62,605.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

