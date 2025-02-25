Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. KP Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 28.6% in the third quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in ARM by 150.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of 184.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

