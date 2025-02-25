Transcendent Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

