Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Issues Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, RTT News reports. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TZOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,442,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,076,841.60. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $454,914.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,920. The trade was a 85.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.