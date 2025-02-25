TruNorth Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

DFAC opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

