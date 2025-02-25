Tull Financial Group Inc. Acquires 760 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tull Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tull Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,290 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 958,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 217.1% during the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

