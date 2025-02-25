Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 2.0% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $143.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

