Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires Shares of 7,386 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,479,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,428.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 922,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after purchasing an additional 469,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,961,000 after purchasing an additional 289,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.