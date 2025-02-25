Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) is Tull Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Tull Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises 7.9% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tull Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCRB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

