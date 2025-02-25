Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

