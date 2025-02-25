Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 72,884 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. North of South Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 5,692,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,130 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,089,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 569,633 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 456,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.