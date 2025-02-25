Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 473,603 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,750,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473,603 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 5.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $558,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $9,908,492. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.33. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $169.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

