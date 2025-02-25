W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.78), with a volume of 336090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.40 ($0.79).

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £514.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.13.

W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

