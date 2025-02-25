WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 2,870.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $200,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:UDEC opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

