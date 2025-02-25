Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 832,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
Shares of MDYG opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.12 and a 1 year high of $95.51.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
