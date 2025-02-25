Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.45 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $61.16.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 841,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,191,000 after buying an additional 50,188 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 1,147,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.