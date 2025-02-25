World Equity Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,340 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PTLC opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

