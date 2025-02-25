World Equity Group Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $591.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $566.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.49. The company has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,040. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

