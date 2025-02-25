Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.8 %

TEL opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $137.61 and a one year high of $159.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

