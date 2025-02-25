Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

