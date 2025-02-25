Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,369 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,369 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $219.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.