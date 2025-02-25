Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.33.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,800. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

