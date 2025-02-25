Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $5,923,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 42,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $211.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.44. The company has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $196.80 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

