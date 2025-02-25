Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1,281.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after buying an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,898,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 91,977 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,937,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,122,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $189.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.50. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

