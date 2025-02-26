110,000 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,139,000 after purchasing an additional 683,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,751,000 after purchasing an additional 353,468 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,007,000 after buying an additional 175,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,684,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,281,000 after buying an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

