12,850 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Purchased by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.6 %

BAUG opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $185.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

