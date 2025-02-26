1,847 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 41.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 200,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.75.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

