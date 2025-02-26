2020 Bulkers (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Trading Up 6% – Time to Buy?

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

2020 Bulkers Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.