2,964 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

