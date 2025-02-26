297,317 Shares in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Acquired by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 297,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up 3.6% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TUA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 198,029 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,368,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 60,169 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of TUA stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

