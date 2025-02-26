846 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,807 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,121,000 after buying an additional 1,247,731 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 941.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after buying an additional 1,029,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

