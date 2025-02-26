867 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $214,084,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $4,485,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.69, for a total value of $10,360,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,482,105. This trade represents a 16.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,372 shares of company stock valued at $92,519,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $377.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.18.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

