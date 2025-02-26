Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 133.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 630,137 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 127.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

