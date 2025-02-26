Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) and BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Critical Analysis

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) and BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and BriaCell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals N/A -100.85% -47.89% BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -191.19%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and BriaCell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. BriaCell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 665.55%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and BriaCell Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals $81,000.00 427.50 -$48.82 million ($1.39) -0.80 BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.79 million ($13.34) -0.31

BriaCell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Actinium Pharmaceuticals. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). The company focuses on advancing its development for product candidate Actimab-A, a therapeutic agent that has demonstrated potential activity in r/r AML patients. In addition, it engages with the National Cancer Institute under the cooperative research and development agreement for the development of Actimab-A in AML and other myeloid malignancies. Its Iomab-ACT, a next generation conditioning candidate, is being developed for improving patient access and outcomes for curative cell and gene therapies. Further, the company’s research and development activities primarily focus on advancing various preclinical programs for solid tumor indications. The company holds approximately 235 patents and patent applications, including various patents related to the manufacture of the isotope Ac-225 in a cyclotron. The company is based in New York, New York.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, a platform of personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapies, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical studies targeting breast cancer with extension to prostate cancer and other cancers. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

