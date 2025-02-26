Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210,364 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,025,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 792,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 534,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.