Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210,364 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,025,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 792,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 534,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ISTB opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
