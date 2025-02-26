Alexander (Alex) White Buys 59,338 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 59,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$63,966.36 ($40,742.91).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coventry Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 1,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$1,030.00 ($656.05).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 152,908 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,171.59 ($117,943.69).

On Friday, November 29th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 52,201 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.35 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,366.95 ($44,819.71).

Coventry Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.