Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,905. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

