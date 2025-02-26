Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,905. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.44.
