Altimmune (ALT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $420.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.19. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.