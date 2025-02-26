Amalgamated Bank Has $9.84 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,278,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,639,000 after purchasing an additional 97,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

PSA stock opened at $308.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.