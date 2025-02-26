Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Cintas by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.82 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.15 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.