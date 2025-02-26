Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Cencora by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cencora by 4.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 12.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Cencora
In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR
Cencora Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:COR opened at $250.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average of $237.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $262.26.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.