Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after buying an additional 338,298 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 816.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,698,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 352,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,466,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $521.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

