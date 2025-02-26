AMMO, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:POWWP)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

AMMO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years.

AMMO Stock Down 1.7 %

AMMO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. AMMO has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

