Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Target Price at $9.21

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.21.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MannKind in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MannKind
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind
MannKind Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.28.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MannKind
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.