Analysts Set SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Target Price at $168.50

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Sidoti cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock.

SPXC stock opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.53. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

