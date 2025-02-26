Analyzing Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -81.46% -63.62% Bone Biologics N/A -124.71% -111.64%

Risk and Volatility

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

47.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Bone Biologics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$71.07 million ($10.29) -1.22 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vicarious Surgical and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 18.68%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Bone Biologics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.